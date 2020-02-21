You have free articles remaining.
David Louis Hoffmann, 68, passed away with his family by his side on Feb. 18, 2020 at Cooperstown Medical Center after a strong, courageous battle against cancer.
Funeral services for David will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Epiphany Catholic Church, Watford City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Fulkerson Funeral Home, Watford City, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Schafer Cemetery near Watford City. Arrangements with the Fulkerson Funeral Home and Cooperstown Funeral Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of David Hoffmann, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Fulkerson Funeral Home
305 4th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
305 4th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Feb 23
Prayer Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Fulkerson Funeral Home
305 4th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
305 4th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
Guaranteed delivery before David's Prayer Service begins.
Feb 24
Funeral Mass
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
112th 6th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
112th 6th Ave NE
Watford City, ND, ND 58854
Guaranteed delivery before David's Funeral Mass begins.