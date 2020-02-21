David Hoffmann

David Louis Hoffmann, 68, passed away with his family by his side on Feb. 18, 2020 at Cooperstown Medical Center after a strong, courageous battle against cancer.

Funeral services for David will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Epiphany Catholic Church, Watford City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Fulkerson Funeral Home, Watford City, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Schafer Cemetery near Watford City. Arrangements with the Fulkerson Funeral Home and Cooperstown Funeral Chapel.