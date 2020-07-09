Darren Becher

Darren Becher, 54, Lincoln, passed away July 7, 2020.

Memorial services will be he held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

