Darren Becher, 54, Lincoln, passed away July 7, 2020.
Memorial services will be he held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of condolence, please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Darren Becher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.