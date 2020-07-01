Daniel Braun

Daniel Braun

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Braun

Daniel G. Braun, 72, Mandan, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020, at home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with inurnment at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to follow.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News