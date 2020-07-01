Daniel Braun

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Daniel G. Braun, 72, Mandan, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020, at home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with inurnment at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to follow.