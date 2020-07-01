Daniel G. Braun, 72, Mandan, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020, at home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with inurnment at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to follow.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.