Funeral Mass for Craig Kubas, 43, of Gladstone, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Dickinson with Father Thomas Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will be in the St. Tomas Catholic Cemetery in Gladstone.
Visitation for Craig will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 with a Rosary and Vigil service held at 7 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. To view the livestream of Craig's Funeral Mass please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. To view the livestream of Craig's prayer service please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20.
For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.
Craig passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Gladstone.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home
701-483-7900
Service information
2:00PM-9:00PM
2067 1st West
Dickinson, ND 58601
11:00AM
725 12th Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.