× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass for Craig Kubas, 43, of Gladstone, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Dickinson with Father Thomas Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will be in the St. Tomas Catholic Cemetery in Gladstone.

Visitation for Craig will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 with a Rosary and Vigil service held at 7 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. To view the livestream of Craig's Funeral Mass please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. To view the livestream of Craig's prayer service please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.

Craig passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Gladstone.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home

701-483-7900

To send flowers to the family of Craig Kubas , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson

2067 1st West

Dickinson, ND 58601 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Queen of Peace Catholic Church

725 12th Street West

DICKINSON, ND 58601 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.