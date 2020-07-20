Craig Kubas

Craig Kubas

Funeral Mass for Craig Kubas, 43, of Gladstone, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Dickinson with Father Thomas Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will be in the St. Tomas Catholic Cemetery in Gladstone.

Visitation for Craig will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 with a Rosary and Vigil service held at 7 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. To view the livestream of Craig's Funeral Mass please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. To view the livestream of Craig's prayer service please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.

Craig passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Gladstone.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 20
Visitation
Monday, July 20, 2020
2:00PM-9:00PM
Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson
2067 1st West
Dickinson, ND 58601
Jul 21
Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
11:00AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
725 12th Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
