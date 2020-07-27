× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chief Cory Wilkie, 50, of Bismarck, passed away on July 23, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Family will be receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

