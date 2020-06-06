Funeral Mass for Conrad Doll, 91, New Salem, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Pius Catholic Church with Father John Guthrie celebrating. Conrad's Funeral Mass will be open to family and extended family. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. To view the livestream of Conrad's Funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at St. Pius Catholic Church Cemetery. Conrad passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in New Salem, surrounded by his loving family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.