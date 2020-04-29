Colleen Connelly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Margaret Colleen (Tobin) Connelly, 93, Bismarck, passed away at her home in the care of her family. We are happy that she will spend her 73rd anniversary on April 28 with Dad in heaven.

A private family service will be held at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The God's Child Project, Ministry on the Margins, or your favorite charity.

To share memories of Colleen and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

