Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Claribel Misslin, 96, Garrison, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Garrison Hospital. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.