Clarence Jundt, 76, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 18, 2021.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
To view the full obituary for Clarence, share memories and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.
