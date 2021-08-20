 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Jundt
0 Comments

Clarence Jundt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence Jundt, 76, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 18, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

To view the full obituary for Clarence, share memories and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News