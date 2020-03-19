Clara Markel

Clara (Paul) Markel passed away March 14, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck at the age of 94.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Father Josh Waltz as celebrant. A graveside service will follow the service at 12:45 p.m. at Mandan Union Cemetery.