Clara (Paul) Markel passed away March 14, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck at the age of 94.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Father Josh Waltz as celebrant. A graveside service will follow the service at 12:45 p.m. at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guest book and share memories with the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Markel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.