Clara Lacher

Clara (Schumacher) Lacher, 89, Bismarck, died at St Vincent's July 24, 2020. A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at The Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a Rosary and Parish Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m.