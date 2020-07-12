Clara Bullinger, 92, died July 9, 2020, at the Villa Maria Nursing Home, Fargo. A mass with christian burial will be held at St. Jospeh's Catholic Church, Mandan, on Thursday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following service at the church at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to share your memories and to condolences to her family.