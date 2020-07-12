Clara Bullinger, 92, died July 9, 2020, at the Villa Maria Nursing Home, Fargo. A mass with christian burial will be held at St. Jospeh's Catholic Church, Mandan, on Thursday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following service at the church at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to share your memories and to condolences to her family.
Service information
Jul 16
Funeral Mass
Thursday, July 16, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE
Mandan, ND 58554
108 3rd St NE
Mandan, ND 58554
Jul 16
Burial Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Mandan Union Cemetery
1300 16th Ave NE
Mandan, ND 58554
1300 16th Ave NE
Mandan, ND 58554
