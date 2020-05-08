Christopher Adams

Christopher Mark Adams, 36, Mandan, passed away May 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery immediately following.

Due to the COVID 19 epidemic, we are asking all attendees to wear protective face coverings and we will have to monitor the number of people entering the building.

