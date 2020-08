Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A memorial service for Charmaine Jaeger will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. John Church, 624 Church Avenue, Hebron. Lunch will be held at noon, at the Hebron Community Center. Flowers may be sent to Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.