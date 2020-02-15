Cecilia Wagner, 93, Linton, died Feb. 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Nursing Home, Bismarck.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
Arrangements are with Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
Service information
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Myers Funeral Home
203 SE Second Street
Linton, ND 58552
Feb 16
Prayer Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
7:00PM
Myers Funeral Home
203 SE Second Street
Linton, ND 58552
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:30AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Linton
Linton, ND 585523
