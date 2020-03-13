Cathryn Boger, 83, Minot, formerly of Stanley, died March 10, 2020 at Trinity Hospital, Minot. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Olaf's Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison. Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.