Cathryn Boger, 83, Minot, formerly of Stanley, died March 10, 2020 at Trinity Hospital, Minot. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Olaf's Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison. Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
St. Olaf's Lutheran Church
1703 13th St. SW
Turtle Lake, ND 58575
