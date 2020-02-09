Carolyn Perdue, 75, of Ray, more recently of Bismarck, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m, Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray. Fr. Russell Kovash and Fr. Corey Nelson will concelebrate the Mass. A Vigil with a Rosary followed by a time of sharing will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray. All are invited to attend. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery, Ray.

Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the Vigil on Tuesday and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Perdue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.