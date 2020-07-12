Carolyn Combs

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Carolyn L. Combs, 75 of Riverdale, died July 9, 2020 in the Garrison Memorial Hospital, Garrison. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Riverdale Community Church. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)