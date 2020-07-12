Carolyn Combs

Carolyn Combs

{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn L. Combs, 75 of Riverdale, died July 9, 2020 in the Garrison Memorial Hospital, Garrison. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Riverdale Community Church. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News