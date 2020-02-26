Funeral Mass for Caroline Honeyman, 83, Dickinson, formerly of Regent, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Regent, with Father Stephan Folorunso celebrating. Burial will be at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery, Regent.

Visitation for Caroline will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson, with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.

Caroline passed away Feb. 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson.

(Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

Service information Stevenson Funeral Home

Address not given

Dickinson, ND 58601

Address not given

Regent, ND 58601