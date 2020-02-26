Funeral Mass for Caroline Honeyman, 83, Dickinson, formerly of Regent, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Regent, with Father Stephan Folorunso celebrating. Burial will be at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery, Regent.
Visitation for Caroline will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson, with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.
Caroline passed away Feb. 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson.
(Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stevenson Funeral Home
Dickinson, ND 58601
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
12:00PM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Regent, ND 58601
