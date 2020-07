× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caroline Michelle Conlin, 51, Bismarck, passed away of natural causes on July 28, 2020, in her home, Bismarck.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

