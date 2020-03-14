You have free articles remaining.
Carol A. Zinke, 80, Mercer, passed away March 12, 2020 at the Garrison Memorial Hospital, Garrison. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mercer.
To view the complete obituary please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)
To send flowers to the family of Carol Zinke, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
9:30AM-10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
N. Main St
Mercer, ND 58559
N. Main St
Mercer, ND 58559
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
N. Main St
Mercer, ND 58559
N. Main St
Mercer, ND 58559
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.