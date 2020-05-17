Bryan Senger

Bryan Senger, 61, Bismarck, passed away May 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A family funeral will be held on Tuesday. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 18 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations, a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. All are welcome to attend.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

