Bryan Lauer

Bryan Lauer

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Lauer, 60, Bismarck, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home following a battle with cancer. His family will be celebrating his life at Jaycee Park, indoor shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Century and 4th St.) Cremation has taken place.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Lauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News