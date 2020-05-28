Bryan Lauer, 60, Bismarck, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home following a battle with cancer. His family will be celebrating his life at Jaycee Park, indoor shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Century and 4th St.) Cremation has taken place.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Lauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.