Brent DeKok, 44, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Mary's Central High School Gymnasium, 5802 Ridgeland Dr., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A time of prayer and sharing of memories will begin at 7 p.m.