 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brent DeKok
0 Comments

Brent DeKok

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brent DeKok, 44, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Mary's Central High School Gymnasium, 5802 Ridgeland Dr., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A time of prayer and sharing of memories will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News