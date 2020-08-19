U.S. Veteran Bill L. Bowman, 75, of Bowman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hill Top Comfort Home in Killdeer.
Funeral Services for Bill Bowman will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood will officiate with burial and Military Honors to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a family and friends service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowman United Methodist Church.
Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.