Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bessie Starr, 70, Twin Buttes, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. Bessie's Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. MT, Monday July 27, at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.