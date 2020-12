Beverly A. Sullwold, 69, Garrison, ND formerly of Underwood, ND passed away December 3, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to read the complete obituary and share memories of Bev with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)