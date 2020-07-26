Bernadine Tosseth

Bernadine Wingerter Tosseth, 94, of Mandan, passed away July 24, 2020 at St. Gabriels, Bismarck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Philomena Cemetery in Selfridge.
Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.
To send flowers to the family of Bernadine Wingerter Tosseth, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Rosary/Parish Vigil
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary/Parish Vigil begins.
Jul 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE
Mandan, ND 58554
108 3rd St NE
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jul 29
Burial Service
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
2nd Ave N
Selfridge, ND 58568
2nd Ave N
Selfridge, ND 58568
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.