Bernadette Ripplinger

Bernadette (Beckler) Ripplinger, age 86, left this world Aug. 15, 2020, at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., followed by a vigil service.

The funeral service for Bernadette will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Weigel Funeral Home, 309 Fourth Ave. NW, Mandan. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements with Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service.

