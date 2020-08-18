Bernadette Ripplinger

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bernadette (Beckler) Ripplinger, age 86, left this world Aug. 15, 2020, at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., followed by a vigil service.