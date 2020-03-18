There will no longer be visitation for Beatrice Heer on Thursday night and the funeral service will still be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20 at Myers Funeral Home, Linton. Due to the recommendations regarding the coronavirus, we are asking that funerals be limited to the family only, if possible. Gatherings of 50 people or more are being discouraged, please use your own discretion to keep yourself and others safe. Thank you for your understanding and respecting the family at this time.