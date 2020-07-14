Barbara Molash

Barbara J. Molash, 77, Fort Yates, passed away July 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates. Public visitation will be Sunday at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending at Weigel Funeral and Cremation Services.

