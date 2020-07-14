Barbara Molash

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Barbara J. Molash, 77, Fort Yates, passed away July 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates. Public visitation will be Sunday at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m.