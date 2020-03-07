Barb Cook, 65, Williston, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 in Cypress, Texas.

In keeping with Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place. Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will take place in Fargo.

Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.

An evening vigil with a rosary service will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Everson–Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

In lieu of plants and flowers, Barb's family prefers that memorials be given to: Real Presence Radio, 503 7th St N #101, Fargo, ND 58102.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Barb or leave condolences for her family.

