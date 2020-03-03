Art Bakken

Art E. Bakken, 77, Mandan, passed away March 1, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
