Art Bakken

Art E. Bakken, 77, Mandan, passed away March 1, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

