Arnold “Arnie” Kubischta, 61, Dickinson, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. Arnie's Vigil will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Ladbury Funeral Service, with Deacon Ron Keller presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Dickinson.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Kubischta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.