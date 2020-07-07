Arnold Kubischta

Arnold Kubischta

{{featured_button_text}}

Arnold “Arnie” Kubischta, 61, Dickinson, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. Arnie's Vigil will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Ladbury Funeral Service, with Deacon Ron Keller presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Dickinson.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Kubischta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News