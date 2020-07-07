Arnold Kubischta

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Arnold “Arnie” Kubischta, 61, Dickinson, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. Arnie's Vigil will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Ladbury Funeral Service, with Deacon Ron Keller presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Dickinson.