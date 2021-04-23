Alvin Tschosik, 91, of Bismarck, formerly of Linton, passed away April 22, 2021 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 26 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.