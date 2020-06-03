Alroy Kramer

Alroy P. Kramer, 76, Mandan, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Miller Pointe, Mandan. A private memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
