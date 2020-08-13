Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Alois Weigel, 82, of Napoleon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon.