Alois Weigel, 82, of Napoleon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon.
Share memories and sign the online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Alois Weigel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.