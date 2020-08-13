You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alois Weigel

Alois Weigel

{{featured_button_text}}

Alois Weigel, 82, of Napoleon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon.

Share memories and sign the online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Alois Weigel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News