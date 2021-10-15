 Skip to main content
Allen Ressler
Allen Ressler, 57, of Mandan, ND, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021 at his residence under the care of hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Interment will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Weigel Funeral Home followed by a 7:00 PM rosary and prayer service.

Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary, offer condolences to the family, and sign the guestbook.

