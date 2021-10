Allen Albaugh, 55, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

To view Allen's obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.