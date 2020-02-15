Aldeen Engelbretson

Aldeen J. Engelbretson, 89, Bismarck, died Feb. 13, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at House of Prayer, 1470 S Washington St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

