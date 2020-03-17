Adeline Wilkens

Adeline Luella Wilkens, 91, Center, passed away March 16, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Services will be held 11 a.m. CDT Friday, March 20, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hannover with Pastor Zelwyn Heide officiating. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. CDT Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Thursday at St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, we are asking that funerals be limited to family only, if possible. Gatherings of 50 people or more are being discouraged, please use your own discretion to keep others safe. Thank you for understanding and respecting the family at this time.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

