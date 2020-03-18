Adam Freidig, 91, formerly of Hensler, died March 16, 2020, at home in Eventide Senior Living Center, Fargo.
You have free articles remaining.
A private family burial will take place on Thursday, March 19. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, a celebration of Adam's life will be held at Eventide and in Washburn on a later date.
Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Adam with his family.
(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
To send flowers to the family of Adam Freidig, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 19
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Riverview Cemetery
Highway 83
Washburn, ND 58577
Highway 83
Washburn, ND 58577
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.