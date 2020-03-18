Adam Freidig

Adam Freidig, 91, formerly of Hensler, died March 16, 2020, at home in Eventide Senior Living Center, Fargo.

A private family burial will take place on Thursday, March 19. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, a celebration of Adam's life will be held at Eventide and in Washburn on a later date.

Mar 19
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
Riverview Cemetery
Highway 83
Washburn, ND 58577
