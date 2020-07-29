Aaron Starr

Aaron Starr

{{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Starr, 73, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Miller Pointe a Prospera Community, Mandan. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Aaron Starr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 31
Funeral Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
11:00AM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News