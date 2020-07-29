Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Aaron Starr, 73, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Miller Pointe a Prospera Community, Mandan. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.