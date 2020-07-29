Aaron Starr, 73, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Miller Pointe a Prospera Community, Mandan. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
To send flowers to the family of Aaron Starr, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 31
Funeral Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.