Dean Woehl, 57, of Mandan, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Caranicas officiating. Burial will be held the following day at 1:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the church website, https://www.gslcbismarck.com/.

Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dean was born on August 6, 1965, to Raymond and Betty (Ley) Woehl in Wishek, ND. He graduated from Wishek High School in 1984. He attended Bismarck State College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. He joined the North Dakota National Guard with 22 years of service. During this time, he traveled to Nicaragua, Panama, and Germany. He served in the 141st Engineer Combat Battalion and was stationed in Iraq.

He worked for the ND State Crime lab as a chemical engineer. In 2006 he changed careers and went to work for the City of Bismarck Wastewater Treatment Plant as an Industrial Pre-Treatment Technician. In his spare time, he volunteered at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe and was involved at his church, American Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family, camping, playing cards, dancing and tending to his garden.

His pride and joy was his family. His wife Sherri who he married in 2003, his children Miranda and Jacoby born in 1991 and 1993, his stepson Lance Forsythe and his many grandchildren.

Dean will be remembered as the guy with the goofy jokes, infectiously positive attitude, and the one who could always brighten up a room. He was always kind to everyone he met and loved to make them smile.

Dean is survived by his wife, Sherri Woehl; daughter, Miranda Woehl; grandson Hurricane Ulrich, Jacoby (Megan) Woehl; stepson, Lance (Ashley) Forsythe; step-grandchildren, Calloway, Bianka, Barron, and Tommy; mom, Betty Woehl; brother Doug (Jo) Woehl; sisters, Peggy (Bill) Robinson and Della (Joel) Dewald; many nieces, nephews, friends, and special pet Bella.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Woehl; and brothers, Kevin Woehl and Paul Woehl.

