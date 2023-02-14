Dean Sauter

POLSON, MT - If you listened to local radio in Bismarck in the 1980s and '90s, you knew his voice and you knew him as Dean August. He started in radio in North Dakota in the late 1970s at KBOM in Mandan and KCJB in Minot before moving to Bismarck in 1983 to begin a 40-year career with Anderson Broadcasting.

In 2000 he moved to Polson, Montana and spent 23 years as an announcer and program director on Anderson Broadcasting stations.

Dean loved Montana's Flathead Valley and enjoyed golfing, boating on Flathead Lake, and occasionally shooting pool at the VFW. According to his pool buddies, he was far better than he had any right to be considering how sporadically he played. He was an excellent cook and always made extra so he would have plenty to share with his friends.

Dean was born March 3, 1957 to Art and Nyla Sauter in Linton, North Dakota. From his parents he learned to work hard, be kind, and always do the right thing. Those values stayed with him throughout his life.

He married Karen Kallestad in 1983. If you can spare a thought for Karen and Dean this year on October 29, raise a glass on what would have been their 40th anniversary.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Glenn, and his nephew Steven Wood. He is survived by his wife, sister Janelle Ferderer, nephew Jace Ferderer and his wife Cassidy, niece Stephanie Sauter, niece Jennifer Urness, her husband Eric, and their daughter Rayha.

When Dean was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January of 2022, he worried about the radio stations, his work, his co-workers, and his family. He always thought of the welfare of others before his own.

When he became very ill and was hospitalized in January 2023, his requests were simple. He wanted to come home, enjoy the lake view, have a big fire in the fireplace, and be surrounded by family. Thanks to Janelle, Jace and Cassidy for making that possible.

A memorial service will be held upstairs at the Polson VFW at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 18.

Friends, family and everyone who enjoyed listening to him are welcome to attend.