Dean C. Rahn, 61, Bismarck, died May 12, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital.

A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 18. To view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com under Dean's obituary at the time of the service. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Dean was born Nov. 8, 1958, in Bismarck, the son of LeRoy and LouAnn (Miller) Rahn. He was raised and attended school in Bismarck. Dean married Sheila (Dietrich) Schaefer on June 19, 2004 in Bismarck. He worked for Melrose/Bobcat for 20 years until it closed in 2009. He then started with Cedric Theel shortly after and has been employed with them since.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Dean enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching football on Sundays and cheered for his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings.