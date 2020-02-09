Dean Olson

Dean was born the son of Edward and Edna (Rundgren) Olson on May 31, 1945, in Moorhead, Minn. He attended Moorhead area schools and began working at an early age at a local grocery store, in which he became manager. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Jerabek), on Feb. 25, 1967, at First Lutheran Church in Mandan. Dean enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he and Sandra lived some of their early years in California where Dean was initially stationed. Dean served his active duty time aboard the USS Kretchmer (DER-329) in 1968-69 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1969. Dean and his wife moved back home and started a family in West Fargo where he began a career in telecommunications working for US West. Dean and Sandra moved to Bismarck in 1977 when Dean took a promotion. They lived in Bismarck for 17 years until 1994 when they moved to Maple Grove where he lived until his passing. Dean retired from US West (Qwest) after over 35 years of service. He spent his retirement traveling with the love of his life, Sandra, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he cherished most of all. Dean was active in several veteran groups, enjoyed playing cards with friends, and tinkering on his never-ending list of projects or gadgets. Everywhere Dean lived he made life-long friends and took pride in his ‘small-town' demeanor even though he lived in the city.