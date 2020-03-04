Dawne Voigt, 84, Mandan, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at Miller Pointe Care Center, Mandan.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Msgr. Tom Richter as celebrant, Fr. Todd Kreitinger as concelebrant, and Fr. Dave Richter as homilist. Per Dawne's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a parish rosary/vigil at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Heart River Cemetery, rural Mandan.
Beryl Dawne Dahlen was born July 31, 1935 on the family farm near Werner, the oldest of three children to Albert and Irene (Cook) Dahlen. Her grandmother, Agnes Cook, was the midwife who delivered her. She graduated from Werner High School in 1952. Dawne met Pete Voigt while picking juneberries and they were married on Aug. 26, 1952. In 1953 they moved to their forever home, a ranch along the Heart River, south of Mandan.
Dawne was a hardworking ranch wife, tackling any chore that needed to be done as well as caring for her large family. Dawne raised a huge garden and canned the produce, letting nothing go to waste. There were always fresh baked goods and a hot pot of coffee in her kitchen. Dawne was an expert at feeding the masses and could stretch what she had to feed as many as she needed to, often inviting visiting friends or neighbors to stay for a meal.
She was a caretaker and friend to all. Generous and giving of her time and talents, Dawne could always be counted on to help out, bring a dish to share and extra hands to help out, and would always “make-due,” never asking for anything in return.
You have free articles remaining.
Dawne enjoyed sewing and had created several wedding gowns and prom dresses as well as her never ending mending pile that included repairs for family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed reading and took the time to send handwritten cards to just about everyone she knew. Dawne enjoyed square dancing in her younger days and had a great collection of salt and pepper shakers. She was a member of Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Highland Homemakers, and the ND Cattlewomen for 33 years.
Pete and Dawne were blessed with nine children, three daughters and six sons. Dawne was proud to see each child grow and start their own family. Pete and Dawne's greatest pride and joy was their large family and seeing each new grandchild add to their family legacy.
Pete passed away in May 2000. Dawne continued to live on the ranch until she broke her leg in October 2017 and moved to the care center. The pillar of the Voigt family and center of it all, Dawne was devoted to her family and loved beyond measure. Many people besides her own family called her Grandma Dawne. She was the kind of woman who would take anyone in (and she did). There was always room at her table and enough to go around. She was welcomed into Heaven and is reaping the rewards of a life well spent.
Blessed to have shared in her life are her nine children and their spouses, Vicki (Richard) Clarys, Olive, Mont., Valeri (Donald) Entzel, Mandan, Arni (Bert) Voigt, New Salem, Becci (Wayne) Braun, New Salem, Owen (Becky) Voigt, Helena, Mont., Pat Voigt, Mandan, Jay-deceased (Lynette) Voigt, Bismarck, Milo (Tammy) Voigt, Mandan, and Luke (Shauna) Voigt, Mandan; 33 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Roberta) Dahlen, Halliday; several nieces and nephews; the extended Voigt family; and countless friends.
Dawne was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Victor and Madalene (Bosch) Voigt; husband, Pete in 2000; son, Jay, in 2006; great-grandchildren, Joselyn Entzel and Dalton Miller; and sister and brother-in-law, Maureen (Ernest) Benz.
Memorials are preferred to the Heart River Cemetery Fund.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
5:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
11:00AM
801 1st Street SE
Mandan, ND 58554