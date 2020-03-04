Dawne Voigt

She was a caretaker and friend to all. Generous and giving of her time and talents, Dawne could always be counted on to help out, bring a dish to share and extra hands to help out, and would always “make-due,” never asking for anything in return.

Dawne enjoyed sewing and had created several wedding gowns and prom dresses as well as her never ending mending pile that included repairs for family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed reading and took the time to send handwritten cards to just about everyone she knew. Dawne enjoyed square dancing in her younger days and had a great collection of salt and pepper shakers. She was a member of Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Highland Homemakers, and the ND Cattlewomen for 33 years.

Pete and Dawne were blessed with nine children, three daughters and six sons. Dawne was proud to see each child grow and start their own family. Pete and Dawne's greatest pride and joy was their large family and seeing each new grandchild add to their family legacy.