David Wolf

David Lyle Wolf, 64, of Beulah, passed onto his next journey on May 21, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held.

Dave was born on March 24, 1956 to Michael and Rosalia (Bauer) Wolf in Beulah. He graduated from Beulah High School in 1974 and married Lynne Albert Wolf on Aug. 31, 1979. They had two children that Dave was very proud of, and four grandchildren whom he loved very much.

Dave retired from DGC in 2017 after working in the warehouse for over 30 years. In his free time he had an “all-star” softball career and enjoyed playing for many years. He fondly remembered his time playing with his first team, the “Leaping Lizard Iguanas.” He was an avid baseball fan (his team was the Oakland A's), and he had a massive baseball card and KISS memorabilia collection.

In retirement, Dave's hobbies included stripping wire for copper, collecting aluminum cans and finding money on his daily strolls with his dog Waggie by his side. He was very proud of the “small fortune” he amassed! He also very much enjoyed his part time job at Loaf n' Jug where he was able to work and visit with a lot of nice people.