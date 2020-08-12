David Schlecht

While in the TMH Program, David had the opportunity to receive training for many entry-level jobs. David chose to work in the restaurant industry for his entire adult life.

David worked at Rockin' 50's Café in Bismarck for nearly 30 years. He met many friends there with whom he remained close until his passing. His friends Penny and Goebel, Tom and Karen, June and Lyle, Jim and Damaris Olheiser (and many more) made David part of their family and helped him celebrate his birthday every year.

David worked at the Bismarck Elks Lodge for several years, before finally ending his career at Taco Bell. He was a hard worker, and his work was very important to him. His hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed. David was recognized by North Dakota Association for Persons in Supported Employment with a “Best of the Best” award.

David was a kind and caring person with a big heart. He thought of others and was very generous. He loved to joke around with people and had special nicknames for many close friends. David enjoyed working on latch hook art kits. He was very talented and often gave them as gifts. He loved to play bingo and pull tabs. He was very lucky in this area and won large jackpots more than once; he also liked to listen to live music at the local bars in Bismarck/Mandan.